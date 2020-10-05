Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Shares Up 0.5%

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45). Approximately 314,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 766,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.44).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a market cap of $265.48 million and a PE ratio of 14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In other news, insider Simon Hope acquired 35,483 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £39,031.30 ($51,001.31).

About Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

