WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get WARTSILA OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of WRTBY opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.