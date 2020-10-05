WebDollar Price Reaches $0.0001 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded up 143.8% against the dollar. WebDollar has a total market cap of $803,268.70 and approximately $30.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrabbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00575858 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.01534381 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000600 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023383 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003921 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 14,858,791,128 coins and its circulating supply is 10,910,842,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar.

WebDollar Coin Trading

WebDollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

