Wedbush Weighs in on Polaris Industries Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Polaris Industries in a research report issued on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

PII opened at $98.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -108.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $110.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95,037 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 97,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 41.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after acquiring an additional 224,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 555,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 263,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

