Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX):

10/2/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/22/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/2/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

8/22/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

8/18/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

8/13/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

8/12/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

8/12/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

8/6/2020 – Neoleukin Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Shares of NLTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.