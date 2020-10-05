Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,604.50

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,604.50 ($20.97) and last traded at GBX 1,483.50 ($19.38), with a volume of 2757711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,280 ($16.73).

WEIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,281.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,061.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -9.94.

Weir Group Company Profile (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

