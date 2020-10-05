Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) to Equal Weight

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $220.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.99.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter valued at $176,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

