Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Overweight

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 415,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 647,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 55,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,577,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

