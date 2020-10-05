West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Trading 5% Higher

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $288.08 and last traded at $287.64. 873,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 628,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.59.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.