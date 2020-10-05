Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Westaim Corp (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.75. 983,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,351% from the average session volume of 67,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.80.

About Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

