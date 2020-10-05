Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $333,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 56.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $63.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

