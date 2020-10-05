Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WBRBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. 4,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,586. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.