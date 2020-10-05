William Wesemann Sells 2,500 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,921,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Wesemann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, William Wesemann sold 2,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, William Wesemann sold 5,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

Shares of LPSN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.68. 433,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 51.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 115,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

