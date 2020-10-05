Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday.

Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$10.18 during midday trading on Monday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $10.35.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

