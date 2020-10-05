Worldsec (LON:WSL) Trading 100% Higher

Worldsec Limited (LON:WSL) rose 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 14,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 32.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

About Worldsec (LON:WSL)

Worldsec Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in small to medium sized trading companies in the Greater China and South East Asian regions. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

