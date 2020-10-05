Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.50

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 1611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.94.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

