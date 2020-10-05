Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $43.91 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for about $10,765.94 or 0.99925763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $43.91 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00048714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001479 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00152800 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000895 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 93,283 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

