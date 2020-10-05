XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from XAI OCTAGON FR/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get XAI OCTAGON FR/COM alerts:

XFLT traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $6.57. 152,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,326. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.