XP Power (LON:XPP) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,650.00

Shares of XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,650 ($60.76) and last traded at GBX 4,650 ($60.76), with a volume of 19441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,520 ($59.06).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 4,050 ($52.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,441.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,565.98. The firm has a market cap of $887.49 million and a PE ratio of 49.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. XP Power’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

In other XP Power news, insider James E. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,094 ($53.50), for a total value of £1,023,500 ($1,337,384.03). Also, insider James E. Peters sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,300 ($56.19), for a total value of £2,150,000 ($2,809,355.81).

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

