XRP Trading Up 2.1% This Week (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Exrates, BTC Trade UA and RippleFox. XRP has a total market cap of $11.31 billion and approximately $2.23 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00265659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00088446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01520693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00167088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009456 BTC.

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,873,095 coins and its circulating supply is 45,162,407,484 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Instant Bitex, CoinFalcon, Binance, CoinEgg, Indodax, Koinex, Exmo, Bithumb, BitBay, Bits Blockchain, BitMarket, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, Gatehub, Cryptomate, DigiFinex, Coinsquare, OTCBTC, BitFlip, Bitstamp, Coindeal, Zebpay, BCEX, Coinrail, CEX.IO, Covesting, Coinone, DragonEX, Stellarport, Ripple China, OKEx, Bitfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, LakeBTC, Bitbank, Poloniex, Upbit, ZB.COM, WazirX, B2BX, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Bitlish, Bitinka, GOPAX, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coinhub, Liquid, Bittrex, Huobi, BtcTurk, Independent Reserve, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Coinbe, Cryptohub, Bitbns, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), C2CX, Korbit, Altcoin Trader, CoinBene, Kraken, BTC Markets, FCoin, Kuna, Ovis, Bitsane, RippleFox, MBAex, Bitso, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Braziliex, OpenLedger DEX, Coinsuper and Koineks. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

