Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.52

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 6267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.