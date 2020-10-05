Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of YARIY opened at $19.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

