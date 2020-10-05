YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of YY from $88.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of YY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of YY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of YY in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get YY alerts:

YY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.28. 6,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,640. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.18. YY has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $99.35.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. The firm had revenue of $826.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.97 million. YY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that YY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. YY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in YY by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in YY by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in YY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.