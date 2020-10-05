Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

CATC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $381.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

