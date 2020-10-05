Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACST. Aegis downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

