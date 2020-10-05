Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACST. Aegis downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply