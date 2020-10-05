Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) will report $10,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the lowest is $0.00. Bellus Health also reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full year sales of $20,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20,000.00, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $30,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLU. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bellus Health from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mackie lowered Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Shares of NYSE:BLU opened at $2.28 on Monday. Bellus Health has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bellus Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bellus Health by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bellus Health by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

