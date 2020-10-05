Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.22 Million

Brokerages predict that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will post $66.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.79 million and the highest is $68.40 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $60.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $277.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.24 million to $284.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $373.67 million, with estimates ranging from $359.81 million to $396.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.14.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,262,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,749,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,483,099.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 65,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $6,678,931.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,884,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,524,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,169 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,117 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $108.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.02. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $113.74.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

