Zacks: Brokerages Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.97 Million

Analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post sales of $58.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.00 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $1.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,543.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $90.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $327.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.37 million, with estimates ranging from $24.60 million to $73.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million.

A number of research firms have commented on TBIO. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Translate Bio by 55.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Translate Bio by 40.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Translate Bio by 42.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TBIO stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Translate Bio has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

