Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.74

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 25067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zafgen by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 285,529 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Zafgen by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,348,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 544,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Zafgen by 809.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 3,161,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

