ZCore Reaches Market Capitalization of $217,409.10 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. ZCore has a total market cap of $217,409.10 and approximately $1,731.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $20.33 and $13.77.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 7,781,163 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

