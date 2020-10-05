Zero Price Reaches $0.0833 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Zero has a market capitalization of $693,624.88 and approximately $229,406.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Zero has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00585157 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00074597 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050769 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

