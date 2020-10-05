Zero Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000762 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $682,225.43 and approximately $115,748.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00622094 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00072917 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00050423 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.