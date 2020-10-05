ZeusNetwork Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. ZeusNetwork has a total market capitalization of $15,099.51 and $47.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeusNetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Bleutrade and Crex24. During the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded 59.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001961 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001424 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002545 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus.

ZeusNetwork Token Trading

ZeusNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

