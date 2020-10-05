Zions Bancorporation NA to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.65.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $29.85 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

