ZPER Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. ZPER has a market capitalization of $496,199.92 and approximately $15.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Allbit, Coinsuper and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00084246 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001177 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000297 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021257 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007925 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Allbit, HitBTC, Bit-Z, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

