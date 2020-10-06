-$0.33 EPS Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNG opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

