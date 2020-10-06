0x Trading Down 12.3% This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $268.50 million and approximately $31.51 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003370 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Iquant and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, 0x has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00264010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.81 or 0.01500228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00157874 BTC.

About 0x

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,255,196 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Upbit, BitMart, Iquant, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Gatecoin, BitBay, Cobinhood, IDEX, CoinTiger, Zebpay, GOPAX, Huobi, Bithumb, Kucoin, Crex24, Livecoin, Radar Relay, WazirX, Hotbit, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, Binance, OKEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ABCC, DigiFinex, Bilaxy, Liqui, AirSwap, DDEX, FCoin, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Poloniex, C2CX, Coinone, Independent Reserve, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

