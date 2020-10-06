0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Up 8.6% This Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $623,544.41 and approximately $1.61 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.09 or 0.04809193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032688 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0XBTC is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

