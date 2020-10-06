$10.45 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post $10.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $15.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $42.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $44.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $57.30 million, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $63.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 14.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

