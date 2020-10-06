$133.35 Million in Sales Expected for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report $133.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $135.26 million. Nextgen Healthcare posted sales of $134.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year sales of $541.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.20 million to $549.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $568.05 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $594.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 15.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 104.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 206,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $864.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.11, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

