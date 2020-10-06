$317.79 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will report sales of $317.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.14 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55.

In other Vivint Smart Home news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 20,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,024.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

