58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.76

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and traded as high as $55.92. 58.com shares last traded at $55.88, with a volume of 435,437 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WUBA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 58.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in 58.com by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in 58.com by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 58.com (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

