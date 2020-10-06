AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.46

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $62.03, with a volume of 157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAON. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.63.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 21,937 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $1,307,445.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 10,124 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $611,287.12. Insiders have sold a total of 35,446 shares of company stock worth $2,122,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in AAON by 114.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AAON by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AAON by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,204 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

