Aave 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $529,176.00 (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Aave has traded flat against the dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $81.23 million and approximately $529,176.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $48.50 or 0.00452089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, HitBTC, Binance and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.69 or 0.04890658 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032468 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,674,735 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, IDEX, Kyber Network, Alterdice, ABCC, Gate.io, Binance and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

