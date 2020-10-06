Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund (LON:ALAI) Shares Gap Up to $46.70

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.70, but opened at $49.52. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund shares last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 4,058 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Company Profile (LON:ALAI)

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

