Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst (LON:ASEI) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 258.50 ($3.38). 103,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 117,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.27).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 259.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 267.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s payout ratio is presently -16.61%.

In other Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst news, insider Richard Burns purchased 20,000 shares of Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £50,200 ($65,595.19).

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst Company Profile (LON:ASEI)

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

