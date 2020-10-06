Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Indodax, Ethfinex and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $521.30 or 0.04865099 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032438 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, HitBTC, ZBG, Indodax, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, YoBit, IDEX, Kyber Network, CoinBene, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, DDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

