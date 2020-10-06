ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after acquiring an additional 499,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,042,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,010,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $62,948,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,127,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

