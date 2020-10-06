Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Shares of Acceleware Ltd (CVE:AXE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.14. Acceleware shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 3,100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $14.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

About Acceleware (CVE:AXE)

Acceleware Ltd., an oil and gas technology company, develops and markets software products for oil and gas and other markets in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and Software and Services. It offers AxFWI, a full waveform inversion application for providing subsurface velocity models; AxRTM, a reverse time migration method for seismic depth imaging; AxWave, a high performance application used for the simulation of seismic wave propagation through the subsurface; and marine controlled source electromagnetic method for generating the electric resistivity map of seafloors, as well as researches, develops, and sells RF heating and related services for heavy oil and oil sand production technology.

