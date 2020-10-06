AceD (ACED) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. AceD has a market capitalization of $290,698.02 and approximately $2,384.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000722 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 194,131,287 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

